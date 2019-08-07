Lowes Co (LOW) Stock Declined While Greenwood Capital Associates Lifted Its Holding; Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Boys Arnold & Co Trimmed Its Position

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 2,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 468,919 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.33 million, down from 471,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $97.6. About 2.13M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 18/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: REASONABLE TO EXPECT NEXT RATE MOVE WILL BE UP; 30/03/2018 – US News: Negative Sentiment May Be Positive for Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N FY SHR VIEW $5.47, REV VIEW $71.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TAX POLICY CHANGES NEED TO MAINTAIN FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SINGLE BIGGEST RISK TO CHINESE ECONOMY LIES IN FINANCIAL SECTOR AND THE BIG RUN-UP IN DEBT; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Return to Higher Inflation, Employment, Growth Likely Gradual

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725. On Friday, May 24 Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 90,283 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 34,400 shares. Tortoise Investment Management Limited Liability Co reported 61 shares stake. Mcrae Capital has invested 4.16% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Umb Comml Bank N A Mo stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bartlett Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.62% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Burney Company reported 164,031 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability invested in 114,273 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Bamco Ny stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 229,837 shares. Bell National Bank & Trust reported 3,878 shares stake. Adirondack Tru has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Westwood Mngmt Corp Il owns 8,520 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Hap Trading Lc accumulated 0.23% or 23,975 shares. Moreover, Reliance Trust Company Of Delaware has 0.11% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 6,179 shares.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $389.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9,181 shares to 60,933 shares, valued at $5.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 91,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,781 shares, and cut its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Care About Culp, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CULP) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Dow heads more than 350-points lower midday as 10-year Treasury plumbs lows – MarketWatch” published on August 07, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “4 Red-Hot Stocks to Buy That Have Virtually No Trade-Related Worries – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.62 billion for 12.08 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 23,110 shares to 119,265 shares, valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 13,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).