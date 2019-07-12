Lowes Co (LOW) Shareholder South Texas Money Management LTD Has Lowered Position by $17.75 Million as Stock Rose; As Ecolab Com (ECL) Shares Rose, Amg National Trust Bank Has Lowered by $950,752 Its Holding

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Lowes Co Inc (LOW) by 91.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 162,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,613 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 178,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Lowes Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $106.24. About 75,580 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE A STRONG CASE FOR A NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT OF MONETARY POLICY; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Trade Tensions a Risk for Australian Growth; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: “REASONABLE TO EXPECT” ECONOMIC GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE STRONGER THAN LAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 24/05/2018 – Lowe’s to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Will Also Join Board; 22/05/2018 – US News: Lowe’s Is Better By Hiring J.C. Penney’s CEO; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: CONTINUATION OF CURRENT STANCE OF MONETARY POLICY WILL HELP ECONOMY ADJUST

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 17.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 5,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,377 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, down from 30,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $200.12. About 80,797 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 235,997 shares to 258,183 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) by 86,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 842,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.5% or 13,944 shares. Liberty Inc invested 2.09% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Paloma Prns Mgmt Comm holds 0.05% or 11,901 shares. Evergreen Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Rmb Capital Management Limited has 16,402 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 13,379 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Live Your Vision Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Trustco Bank & Trust Corp N Y, a New York-based fund reported 3,017 shares. Prio Wealth Lp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Institute For Wealth Limited Com owns 1,691 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 67,969 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Beaumont Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,358 shares. 23,061 were accumulated by Commonwealth Financial Bank Of.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $409.35 million for 35.48 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 74,056 shares to 594,298 shares, valued at $22.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Company (NYSE:KR) by 12,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Tru Comm stated it has 3,828 shares. Banque Pictet Cie holds 78,865 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Kessler Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). North Star Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.02% or 115,370 shares. Oz Mgmt LP holds 2.38 million shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Wills Fincl Grp Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 2,506 shares. Webster Commercial Bank N A reported 5,372 shares. Lynch And Associate In has 1.28% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Barclays Public Lc has 0.07% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Edgestream Partners Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Swift Run Capital Mngmt Ltd Com owns 5,000 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Northstar Group Inc has invested 0.15% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Parkside Financial Bank & accumulated 3,528 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Leavell Inv reported 31,747 shares.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.61 billion for 13.15 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 2,030 shares were bought by Frieson Donald, worth $200,342. 250 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W.