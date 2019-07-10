Lowe’s Co. (LOW) Share Value Rose While American National Insurance Company Trimmed Its Holding by $10.78 Million; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shares Rose While Union Bankshares Has Increased Stake by $457,160

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,114 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 4.15M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500.

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Lowe’s Co. (LOW) by 43.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 98,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,975 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.12 million, down from 227,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Lowe’s Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $103.08. About 3.76 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s same-store sales miss estimates; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: SAME-STORE SALES IN MAY UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N FY SHR VIEW $5.47, REV VIEW $71.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to retire once successor is found; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE EXPECTED TO BE 25.5%; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Return to Higher Inflation, Employment, Growth Likely Gradual; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Effective Income Tax Rate About 25.5%

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,022 shares to 112,209 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,382 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Fincl holds 0.15% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 4,725 shares. Pictet North America Advsr Sa reported 0.21% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 171,577 were reported by Sterling Capital Ltd Com. 10,590 were reported by Grassi Invest Mgmt. Horan Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 815 shares. 47,367 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives. Bollard Group Inc Ltd reported 83,206 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Burney owns 6,162 shares. The Connecticut-based Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.32% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Synovus Financial holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 125,054 shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 16.51 million shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Argent holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 27,336 shares. Moreover, Holderness Invs has 0.18% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,164 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Inc invested in 59,701 shares.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.76 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Inc invested in 0% or 41 shares. 80,191 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company. Point72 Asset Lp stated it has 0.66% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). The California-based Intersect Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Arcadia Inv Management Corporation Mi holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 300 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs invested in 328,864 shares. Pershing Square Cap Mgmt Lp reported 15.18% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Tennessee-based Livingston Gp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has invested 0.9% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation reported 690,306 shares. Cypress Capital Gp has 1.03% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Mcdaniel Terry And Co holds 3,172 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Maryland Cap Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Los Angeles Capital Equity holds 538,391 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio.

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of stock.