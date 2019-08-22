Lowes Co (LOW) Market Valuation Declined While Mrj Capital Has Trimmed Holding; United American Securities Cut Its Microsoft Com (MSFT) Position by $1.18 Million as Shares Rose

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 10,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 159,095 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, down from 169,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $138.11. About 2.99M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Co (LOW) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 51,707 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, down from 57,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Lowes Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $107.16. About 1.28M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: CUSTOMER TRAFFIC IS POSITIVE FOR STORES, WEBSITE; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY Total Sales Up 5%; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Announces CEO Succession Plan; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PROPOSED TARIFFS MANAGEABLE BUT REPRISALS WOULD BE VERY DAMAGING; 22/05/2018 – BREAKING: Lowe’s names JC Penney CEO Marvin Ellison as its new CEO; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MACROPRUDENTIAL MEASURES ON HOUSING WORKED, SHOULD BE PART OF TOOL BOX; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up About 3.5%; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HARD TO IGNORE INTERNATIONL TAX COMPETITION, BUT NEED TO HAVE FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 20/03/2018 – Richland Source: Mansfield police K9 facility receives donation from Lowe’s for renovations

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06M and $221.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE) by 239,045 shares to 264,045 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) by 3,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc Com.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27 million and $166.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 10,700 shares to 26,500 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. $950,538 worth of stock was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. $23,725 worth of stock was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24.