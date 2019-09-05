Lowe’s Co. (LOW) Holder American National Insurance Company Trimmed Its Position by $10.78 Million; Vulcan Materials Com (VMC) Market Value Rose While Maryland Capital Management Boosted Position

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Lowe’s Co. (LOW) by 43.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 98,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 128,975 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.12 million, down from 227,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Lowe’s Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $114.21. About 3.33M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS IF RATE RISE COULD COME QUICKER BECAUSE OF STRONGER ECONOMY THAT WOULD BE GOOD; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS 10 PCT CAP ON INVESTMENT LENDING IS NOW REDUNANT GIVEN SLOWDOWN IN LENDING; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend; 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CEO steps down, joins Lowe’s; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-2 card ABS; 18/03/2018 – Weijia Jiang, Luther Lowe; 19/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barron’s; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – PROLONGED UNFAVORABLE WEATHER ACROSS GEOGRAPHIES LED TO DELAYED SPRING SELLING SEASON WHICH IMPACTED RESULTS IN OUTDOOR CATEGORIES IN QTR; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to retire once successor is found; 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Vulcan Materials Com (VMC) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 4,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 98,373 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65 million, up from 93,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $142.86. About 796,474 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.150 TO $1.250 BLN; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Company Announces Pricing Terms And Expiration Of Early Participation Period For Private Exchange Offer; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eventide Asset Management Limited Co has invested 2.13% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). California-based Quantum Cap has invested 0.69% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 254,587 shares. Advisors Management Ltd Liability accumulated 61,389 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp holds 0.69% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 138,442 shares. Regal Invest Ltd Liability owns 5,544 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corp reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc accumulated 131,773 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Df Dent & Com invested in 0.08% or 37,668 shares. 1.05M were reported by Dorsal Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Ohio-based Lenox Wealth has invested 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Stearns Fincl Gp Incorporated owns 27,931 shares. Northstar Grp Inc owns 3,123 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company invested in 3,050 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 20.99 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,973 were reported by Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc. Cibc World Markets reported 4,159 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 1.99 million shares. Eventide Asset Limited Com reported 259,000 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans stated it has 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). One Trading LP has 0.01% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Fjarde Ap holds 42,951 shares. 4,259 were accumulated by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 97,907 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp holds 0.04% or 1.37M shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.02% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 10,384 shares. Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 54,163 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.05% or 4,753 shares. Alpha Cubed Lc holds 23,175 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio.

