Lowe S Cos (LOW) Shareholder Dupont Capital Management Has Upped Its Position by $1.91 Million as Stock Declined; Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Lifted Stake by $1.72 Million as Stock Price Were Volatile

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Lowe S Cos Inc (LOW) by 156.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 17,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 28,722 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, up from 11,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Lowe S Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $106.03. About 4.27 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – RESERVE BANK AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE: AMONG THE LARGEST ECONOMIC RISKS THAT AUSTRALIA FACES IS SOMETHING GOING WRONG IN CHINA; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-2 card ABS; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BUT A$ NOT BROADLY OVERVALUED; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HARD TO IGNORE INTERNATIONL TAX COMPETITION, BUT NEED TO HAVE FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – IN INTERIM NIBLOCK WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO; 19/04/2018 – @karenfinerman is looking for another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LOW; 23/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE SPEECH IN SYDNEY: LIVE; 20/04/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TRUMP TARIFF PROPOSAL COULD TURN BADLY IF ESCALATES

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $13.87. About 372,318 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. On Wednesday, June 19 the insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. On Wednesday, June 19 the insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI) by 55,651 shares to 53,932 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 59,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,131 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. The insider THACKER WILLIAM L bought 5,304 shares worth $80,515.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 20,000 shares to 32,100 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) by 357,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Tr Invt Grade Muns (VGM).