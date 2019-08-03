Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Increased Its Position in Apple Com (AAPL) by $451,332 as Share Price Rose; Webster Bank Increased Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake by $2.00 Million

Webster Bank increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 173.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 11,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 18,075 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, up from 6,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $192.74. About 764,034 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 2,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 109,677 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.83M, up from 107,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 13/03/2018 – Christian Post: MacBooks Specs Rumors: Apple Files Patent for Crumb-Resistant Keyboards; 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth a ‘Big Surprise’ for Loup’s Munster (Video); 21/05/2018 – Apple FCU Survey: 70 Percent of Millennials and 34 Percent of Baby Boomers in NoVa Not Saving Enough for Retirement; 17/05/2018 – BACKSTORY-Calculating the gender gap in the technology sector; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG COMMENTS ON VERDICT IN APPLE VERSUS SAMSUNG RETRIAL; 10/04/2018 – Apple adds lsaac Asimov sci-fi series to TV development list; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – IRISH TAXPAYER WON’T BE ON HOOK FOR ANY APPLE LOSSES: FIN MIN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillhouse Mngmt Ltd holds 1.01% or 127,759 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 2.43M shares or 1.69% of the stock. Amer Natl Ins Tx reported 440,295 shares. Brookmont holds 0.21% or 1,804 shares in its portfolio. Diligent Investors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 29,939 shares or 3.24% of the stock. Moreover, Seven Post Office Lp has 0.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 33,151 were accumulated by Mairs Incorporated. Hgk Asset stated it has 39,108 shares or 2.24% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding has 3.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 19.71 million shares. Private Cap Advisors owns 93,643 shares. Mu Invests Co invested in 34,000 shares. Gam Holdg Ag has invested 0.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa has 104,321 shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 33.60M shares. Patten Group invested 2.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,862 were reported by Choate Invest. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company accumulated 2,100 shares. Third Point Ltd has invested 2.05% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Gradient Invests Limited Liability Company holds 49 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 1.01% or 23,566 shares in its portfolio. California-based Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.17% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 88,200 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Pggm Invs holds 0.1% or 107,211 shares. Legacy Private owns 29,533 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Natl Asset Mngmt reported 3,920 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Systems has 0.08% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 361,911 shares. Cibc World Markets Corp invested in 0.2% or 139,814 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Company stated it has 0.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Gates reported 454,000 shares or 3.55% of all its holdings.

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 6,367 shares to 456 shares, valued at $137,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VB) by 6,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,749 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Trust (SPY).