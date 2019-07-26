Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Trimmed Its Borgwarner Com (BWA) Position by $451,630; Wabtec (WAB) Stock Declined While Farallon Capital Management Raised Stake

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 11,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, down from 29,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.46. About 1.94M shares traded or 16.22% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 711,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.24 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $460.20M, up from 5.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $71.83. About 936,978 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 30/05/2018 – Delachaux IPO team perseveres despite tough market conditions; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 16/04/2018 – Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – CEO RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE MERGED COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.80 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: We Expect the Much Larger GE Transportation Merger Will Be a More Challenging Undertaking For Wabtec Than Faiveley; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 21/05/2018 – GE-WABTEC CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With BorgWarner Inc.’s (NYSE:BWA) ROE Of 21%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “BorgWarner Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BorgWarner Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of BorgWarner Soared in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Webcast Alert: BorgWarner 2019 Second Quarter Results Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $715.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Index S And P 500 G (IVW) by 5,105 shares to 13,813 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr S And P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 6,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A And Assoc accumulated 47,123 shares. Smith Salley Associates has invested 0.08% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Japan-based Asset Mngmt One has invested 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 62,272 shares. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank holds 0.29% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 121,996 shares. First Advisors Lp accumulated 382,322 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jupiter Asset Mngmt, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 263,121 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Company reported 93,423 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0% or 5,795 shares in its portfolio. Triangle Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.62% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Prudential Fincl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 375,759 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 8,064 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De reported 1.54 million shares. Blair William And Il invested in 0.01% or 25,564 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Lp owns 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 25,716 shares.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 225,000 shares to 825,000 shares, valued at $236.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 694,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,759 shares, and cut its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Windward Capital Ca has 0.04% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 4,054 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 27,140 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Td Asset Management owns 66,049 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Motco holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 76 shares. Vanguard Group reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Beddow Cap reported 10,895 shares. Duncker Streett invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 42,968 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sigma Inv Counselors has invested 0.19% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Davenport And Co Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 3,616 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 1.05M shares. 5 are held by Inr Advisory Llc. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 384 shares.