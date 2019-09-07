Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Holding in Borgwarner Com (BWA) Has Lowered by $451,630 as Valuation Declined; Vanguard Group Raised Position in National Instrs (NATI) by $4.90 Million

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 11,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, down from 29,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 1.33 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in National Instrs Corp (NATI) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 111,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.53% . The institutional investor held 11.75 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $521.13M, up from 11.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in National Instrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $42.72. About 463,483 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 4.87% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 22/05/2018 – NI Accelerates University Engineering Education with New Solution for Project Based Learning; 27/04/2018 – National Instruments Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 22/05/2018 – New NI Data-Logging Software Addresses Key Automotive Challenges; 22/05/2018 – New Nl Data-Logging Software Addresses Key Automotive Challenges; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Net $24.3M; 22/05/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – CADENCE INTERFACE HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO INCLUDE AN INTEGRATION WITH AXIEM 3D PLANAR EM SIMULATOR; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments to Host Investor Conference at NIWeek; 22/05/2018 – Nl Introduces lnstrumentStudio™ Software to Simplify Development and Debugging of Automated Test Systems; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments /Reaffirms 2Q Guidance; 26/04/2018 – NI Declares Quarterly Dividend

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $715.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation Com (NYSE:CVS) by 8,790 shares to 56,699 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB) by 11,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc accumulated 39,645 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 19,922 shares. The Switzerland-based Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has invested 0.05% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). New York-based Pinnacle Assocs Limited has invested 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Natixis Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Whittier Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 1,634 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 277,124 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 6,568 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap & Equity accumulated 5,506 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank reported 13,939 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 40 shares. Nwq Mngmt Lc holds 720,481 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 4.05M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $167.07 million for 10.18 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold NATI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 101.53 million shares or 1.03% more from 100.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Trust has 0.41% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 61,325 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.01% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 25,431 shares. Campbell And Invest Adviser holds 0.14% or 6,273 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc has 0.04% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Brown Advisory has invested 0% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Envestnet Asset Management Inc stated it has 125,979 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Etrade Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 20,306 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 45,543 shares or 0% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reported 8,047 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stevens Capital Mgmt LP owns 7,950 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 81,984 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Alps Advsrs Incorporated has 0.01% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 30,845 shares. Leavell Inv Management holds 12,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.04% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $88,565 activity.