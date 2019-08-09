Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Cut Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Stake by $1.55 Million; Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A Has Lowered Stake in Allstate (ALL) by $345,544

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A sold 3,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 86,427 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14 million, down from 90,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $105.3. About 1.44 million shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE IN ACCELERATED $400M SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ JPMORGAN; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $211M PRETAX; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Sr. Unsec. Debt And Pref. Shares; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Launches Consumer Education Initiative for Data Security and Privacy Management; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Adj EPS $2.96; 17/05/2018 – Allstate APril 2018 Catastrophe Losses Totaled 10 Events; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 26/03/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTE OFFERING – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Allstate Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By MKM for Mar. 13-14; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MARCH 2018 OF $175 MLN AFTER-TAX

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 27,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 89,571 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 116,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $71.26. About 7.05M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM: SHARE BUY IS BACK UP PLAN IF NXP ACQUISITION FAILS; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal once U.S. lifts ban against ZTE-Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Mobile Platform Brings In-Demand Premium Features to a New Tier of Smartphones; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – COMMENCEMENT OF TRANSACTION TO EXCHANGE 4 SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES TOTALING $4 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend to 62c Vs. 57c; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 14/05/2018 – Trump defends intervention on China’s ZTE; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC -CO ALSO ORDERED TO RECONVENE ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING ON EARLIEST POSSIBLE DATE, WHICH BASED ON REQUIRED NOTICE PERIOD, IS MARCH 23, 2018; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –7th Update; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm May Be Headed for Rejection, U.S. Panel Warns

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $715.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7,264 shares to 13,811 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) by 10,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc..

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A, which manages about $815.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 5,316 shares to 49,779 shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Mid Cap Value Fund I #758 (FLMVX) by 22,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Etf (IEFA).

