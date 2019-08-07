Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Lifted Pfizer Com (PFE) Stake by $476,322; Share Price Declined; As Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Stock Declined, Opus Investment Management Has Upped Position

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 11.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 40,200 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $70.73. About 11.34 million shares traded or 8.15% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Plan Projects Double-Digit Rates of Return in All Three Segments; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil earnings: $1.09 per share, vs $1.12 EPS expected; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Net $4.65B; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 06/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SEES WATER RECYCLING ‘CRITICAL’ IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/04/2018 – EXXON IN TALKS WITH DUTCH GOVT ON GRONINGEN FIELD PHASE OUT; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED-EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COKER (NOT HYDROCRACKER) OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 11,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 142,077 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03 million, up from 130,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.62. About 22.62M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR A SNDA (SNDA) FOR XTANDI®; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 15/05/2018 – Enclara Pharmacia Inks Five-Year Contract Extension with VITAS Healthcare, Continues Highest Service Levels for Patient Medication Management; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin; 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Modeling Technology for Drug Discovery; 06/04/2018 – North American Over the Counter Drugs Market 2018-2023 Forecast to Reach $55.6 Billion with Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Bayer Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.20 BLN RUPEES VS 4.53 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/05/2018 – EPIPEN MANUFACTURER PFIZER PFE.N SAYS APRIL EPIPEN SHIPMENTS EXCEEDED PROJECTIONS; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – RESULTS SHOWED ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT WITH LYRICA 14 MG/KG/DAY RESULTED IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VS PLACEBO

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,500 shares to 37,300 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameren Corp. (NYSE:AEE) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,165 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU).