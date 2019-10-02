Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Trimmed Norfolk Southern Com (NSC) Holding By $1.79 Million; Royce Micro-cap Trust (RMT) Has 2.44 Sentiment

Royce Micro-cap Trust Inc (RMT) investors sentiment increased to 2.44 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.58, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 44 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 18 cut down and sold stakes in Royce Micro-cap Trust Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 7.36 million shares, up from 6.64 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Royce Micro-cap Trust Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 12 Increased: 35 New Position: 9.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NSC) stake by 11.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 8,977 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc holds 70,986 shares with $14.15M value, down from 79,963 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp Com now has $44.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.68% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $170.29. About 1.38M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. The company has market cap of $321.94 million. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. for 478,059 shares. Fca Corp Tx owns 332,747 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bard Associates Inc has 0.84% invested in the company for 205,830 shares. The Maryland-based Family Firm Inc. has invested 0.72% in the stock. Pecaut & Co., a Iowa-based fund reported 77,633 shares.

More notable recent Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE: RMT) as of Aug 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE-RMT) Declares Third Quarter Common Stock Distribution of $0.17 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE-RMT) Declares Second Quarter Common Stock Distribution of $0.17 Per Share – PRNewswire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Buy DuPont Stock Because It Could Break Up Again, Citigroup Says – Barron’s” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Royce Micro-Cap Trust: A CEF In A Challenging Market Segment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 128,415 shares traded. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (RMT) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allen Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 1,589 shares. Wills Group accumulated 0.85% or 6,567 shares. First Manhattan holds 8,471 shares. Logan Cap Management Incorporated owns 12,970 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.13% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx holds 0.11% or 1,595 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc invested in 3,831 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa accumulated 18,349 shares. U S Global Invsts invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Putnam Fl Inv stated it has 0.09% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Fincl Bank Of The West reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Td Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited reported 7,501 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.06% or 2,730 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 1,500 shares.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Commentary: What’s The 2020 Outlook For Railroad Capital Expenditures? – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Progress pics: Norfolk Southern HQ taking shape in Midtown – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Here are 25 of Georgia’s highest-paid CFOs – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased Ishares Tr Core S&P Scp Etf (IJR) stake by 18,009 shares to 51,866 valued at $4.06M in 2019Q2. It also upped Schwab Us Large Cap Etf (SCHX) stake by 15,125 shares and now owns 67,215 shares. Schwab Us Mid Cap Etf (SCHM) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Norfolk Southern has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $205.88’s average target is 20.90% above currents $170.29 stock price. Norfolk Southern had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Thursday, September 5 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $21000 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 25. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 17 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Wednesday, June 12 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity. Scanlon Jennifer F. bought 525 shares worth $100,546.