Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Stake in Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Decreased by $1.55 Million as Market Value Declined; Parkwood Increases Position in Servicenow (NOW)

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 1,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 4,059 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 2,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $263.82. About 887,112 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 27,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 89,571 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 116,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.5. About 7.11M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/03/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CHINESE SITUATION OPAQUE; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM WITHDRAWS OFFER TO BUY QUALCOMM; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Qualcomm to unveil new chipset to power VR, AR headsets – Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES OPPORTUNITIES TO ACCELERATE QUALCOMM’S SUCCESS; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP; 07/03/2018 – HAYMAN’S BASS SAID U.S. CAN’T LET QUALCOMM/AVGO DEAL GO THROUGH; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom’s bid to acquire Qualcomm has been heavily reviewed, illustrating the U.S. government’s expanding focus on the competitiveness of the national semiconductor industry as China advances; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $5.3 BLN VS $5.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Marke (VWO) by 28,800 shares to 523,348 shares, valued at $22.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 101,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,273 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $468,369 activity. $468,369 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $715.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco S And P 500 Equal Weig by 20,924 shares to 55,183 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chem Co Com (NYSE:EMN) by 4,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley Com New (NYSE:MS).