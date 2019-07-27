Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Raised Its Position in Eastman Chem Co Com (EMN) as Shares Declined; Paragon Capital Management Holding in Paychex (PAYX) Decreased by $327,600 as Stock Value Rose

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 4,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,019 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87M, down from 127,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $86.58. About 930,033 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chem Co Com (EMN) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 4,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,839 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53 million, up from 68,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $77.65. About 1.98M shares traded or 84.12% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN REPORTS PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Paychex Inc (PAYX) CEO & President Martin Mucci Sold $1.7 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADP vs. Paychex: Comparing Key Metrics For The Two Largest Payroll Processing Companies – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Paychex Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex Ends Fiscal 2019 On A Strong Note, But Will It Sustain Momentum In Fiscal 2020? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,002 shares to 26,587 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 5,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $6.01 million activity. Vossler Jennifer R. had sold 10,755 shares worth $784,577. 11,489 shares valued at $860,986 were sold by DOODY JOSEPH on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Cap Ltd Co invested 0.02% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). The Massachusetts-based Dakota Wealth Management has invested 0.16% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Moreover, Arrow Corporation has 0.32% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Cohen Klingenstein Lc owns 8,500 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 557,844 shares. Investment House Ltd Llc holds 1.27% or 146,855 shares. Natl Asset Management Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Roof Eidam Maycock Adv invested 0.46% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Piedmont Advsr reported 0.1% stake. Franklin Street Nc has 102,052 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 4.69% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.09% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Wagner Bowman owns 3,935 shares. Gideon Incorporated owns 7,145 shares. Willis Counsel holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 727,488 shares.

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eastman Chemical Company: A Blue-Chip Set To Deliver Alpha – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Eastman Acquires Marlotherm from Sasol – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eastman Chemical Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tracking Alex Roepers’ Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio – Q1 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 30, 2019.