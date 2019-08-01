Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Cut Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Holder Nbw Capital Has Increased Its Stake by $1.45 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 39,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 84,927 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, up from 45,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 94,584 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Qtrly Div; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 27,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 89,571 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 116,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $71.64. About 12.16 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Qualcomm sale to Broadcom over security concerns; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE; 12/03/2018 – Trump Orders Broadcom to Cease Attempt to Buy Qualcomm; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM COMMENCES CASH OFFERS FOR SERIES OF NOTES TOTALING $4B; 26/04/2018 – Qualcomm Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 19/04/2018 – China flags $44bn Qualcomm deal with antitrust objections; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm had resisted a deal for months, rejecting several record-breaking price tags; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm Broadcom Deal Raises National Security Concerns (Video)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $715.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Us Large Cap Fund (EPS) by 10,500 shares to 47,750 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr S And P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 6,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Index S And P 500 G (IVW).

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00M and $365.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,787 shares to 58,746 shares, valued at $11.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Ultimate Software Group I (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 2,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,275 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

