Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Lifted Its Albemarle Com (ALB) Position; Nv5 Global (NVEE) Valuation Declined While Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Stake by $729,240

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp Com (ALB) by 460.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 23,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,426 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 5,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $72.86. About 44,981 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Albemarle Corp.’s IDR to ‘BBB’/’F2’; 19/04/2018 – LARA: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety; 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 9 Days; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.40; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Buys New 1.1% Position in Albemarle; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Corp expected to post earnings of $1.21 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/04/2018 – DJ Albemarle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALB); 08/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q EPS $1.18

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NVEE) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 12,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 451,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.79M, down from 463,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $81.55. About 537 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 32.17% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.92 TO $3.21; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.92-Adj EPS $3.21; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.47; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q EPS 39c; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Rev $94M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Raises FY View To Rev $304M-$332M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Capital holds 7,950 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd holds 0.03% or 40,846 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Iridian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com Ct has invested 1.48% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Retail Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0.03% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Cwm Lc reported 53 shares stake. Eagle Boston Investment Mgmt has invested 0.78% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Citigroup accumulated 0.01% or 99,560 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The reported 20,053 shares. Victory Mngmt Incorporated reported 32,295 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Landscape Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) or 5,333 shares. Carroll holds 551 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 29,000 shares. Legal And General Public Limited invested in 0.03% or 649,491 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.

Analysts await NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 3.30% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.91 per share. NVEE’s profit will be $11.91M for 21.69 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by NV5 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.68% EPS growth.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 452,900 shares to 947,231 shares, valued at $33.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mks Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 85,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc..

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $120,570 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs holds 775 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers invested 0.72% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). First Tru Advsr L P, Illinois-based fund reported 44,293 shares. Conestoga Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) or 4,960 shares. 265,998 were accumulated by Summit Creek Ltd Llc. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.25% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Invest Svcs Ltd Llc has invested 1.25% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Pittenger And Anderson reported 22 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 0% or 44,510 shares in its portfolio. New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Fifth Third Bankshares owns 43 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 526,559 shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 90,064 shares. Us Savings Bank De stated it has 551 shares or 0% of all its holdings. S Squared Techs Ltd Liability Corp holds 40,000 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio.