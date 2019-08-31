Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Boosted Boeing Co Com (BA) Holding by $5.03 Million; Ngam Advisors LP Has Decreased Holding in Duke Realty (DRE) by $370,530 as Market Valuation Rose

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Duke Realty (DRE) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 12,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 265,095 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 277,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Duke Realty for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.27. About 1.44 million shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 1144.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 13,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 14,341 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 1,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GETS EXTENSION ON BOEING LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: JAPAN’S NEW ADVANCED FIGHTER MAY BE BASED ON EXISTING FOREIGN DESIGN; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 20/05/2018 – Bangkok Air Talking to Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier for 20 Planes; 10/04/2018 – Boeing: Qatar Airways Deal Is Valued at $1.7 Billion; 04/05/2018 – British Airways owner IAG hints Boeing set to win new order over Airbus; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Xerox scraps $6.1 bln Fujifilm deal; 11/04/2018 – Airbus sees backloaded deliveries in 2018, reaffirms target; 21/03/2018 – China Southern places $3.6 billion Boeing 737 MAX order for Xiamen Airlines subsidiary

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Former Delta Air Lines Safety Chief Sworn In To Lead FAA – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Western Mgmt owns 853 shares. 3,211 were reported by Stearns Svcs Grp. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.49% stake. Blue Chip has 6,141 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 15,792 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Trust Communications Of Oklahoma accumulated 5,317 shares. Shamrock Asset holds 105 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Company reported 3,822 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel has 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Adirondack Com holds 4,266 shares. The California-based Cap Sarl has invested 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Fin Corporation In accumulated 0.67% or 2,365 shares. Eqis Inc owns 1,122 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Duke Realty Corp (DRE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “This Real Estate ETF Is Crushing Its Traditional Rivals – Benzinga” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Duke Realty Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:DRE – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Realty Announces Pricing Terms for $175 Million 3.375% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2027 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Gotham Asset Llc holds 0.04% or 85,052 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability accumulated 6,722 shares. Utah Retirement invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Moreover, Legal & General Gp Public Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). California Employees Retirement System owns 2.12 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Howe And Rusling owns 111 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.04% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 629,961 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Company (Trc) accumulated 0.03% or 13,581 shares. The California-based Green Street Invsts Ltd Liability Corp has invested 4.68% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Moreover, Fil has 0% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 69 shares. Heitman Real Secs Ltd Liability has invested 2.39% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Cibc Markets Corp reported 0.01% stake. Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 109,993 shares.