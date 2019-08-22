Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Increased Its Position in Pfizer Com (PFE) by $476,322; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holder Northstar Group Cut Holding

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 22.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 7,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 25,385 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 32,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 3.18 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 11,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 142,077 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, up from 130,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 17.43 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/05/2018 – Pfizer: Study Finds Prevnar 13 Associated With Reduced Risk of Hospitalization From Certain Pneumonia in Older Adults; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Signs Lease for the Spiral at Hudson Yards in Manhattan; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO SAYS AISF WAS DEVELOPED THROUGH A RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER INC; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS EPIPEN PRODUCT REMAINS AVAILABLE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hyman Charles D invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 0% or 2,103 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated, Illinois-based fund reported 689,326 shares. 5,579 were reported by Lincoln National. Nebraska-based Pittenger & Anderson has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). First reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Hartford Mgmt accumulated 49,964 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Capital Wealth Planning Limited reported 43,220 shares. 75,945 are held by Stephens Ar. 346,546 were reported by Dana. First In owns 21,579 shares. Moreover, Iberiabank has 0.03% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Birch Hill Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.36% or 359,225 shares. Aureus Asset Ltd Co accumulated 0.12% or 18,161 shares. Boyar Asset Mgmt Inc owns 70,560 shares or 2.65% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “SOUR PATCH KIDS, Trident VIBES and Activision Put Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Fans in the Driver Seat in a Whole New Way – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “15 Stocks To Watch For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MondelÄ“z Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of MDLZ March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $223.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,011 shares to 5,064 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Prn).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks that Reached Yearly Lows Thursday Morning – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Pfizer and Mylan Make a Deal; Chipotle Looks Tasty – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.