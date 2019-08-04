Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Raised Its Pfizer Com (PFE) Stake by $476,322 as Stock Price Declined; Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Stake Increased by Permit Capital Llc

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 77,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The hedge fund held 490,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, up from 412,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.67. About 4.26M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 21/05/2018 – MGIC Promotes Luis Contreras to Vice President – National Account Manager; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Hires Leonard (Len) Murray, Account Manager, West Central Region; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $232.1M; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%; 12/03/2018 – MGIC promotes Dianna Higgins to Vice President, Internal Audit; 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 04/05/2018 – MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager — New England; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion; 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 11,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 142,077 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, up from 130,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.29 million shares traded or 11.45% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer blames sales miss on `customer buying patterns’; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s move for Pfizer’s consumer arm divides market; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer said its study to test safety and effectiveness of its anti-smoking treatment Chantix in adolescent smokers failed to meet the main goal; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pfizer latest to test gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER- FDA GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR XALKORI FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY SYSTEMIC ALCL THAT IS ALK-POSITIVE; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For The Treatment Of Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 08/03/2018 – U.S. FDA ADVISORY PANEL VOTES IN FAVOR OF PFIZER INC’S PFE.N TREATMENT, XELJANZ, FOR PATIENTS WITH MODERATE TO SEVERE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS INFORMED FDA A FEW MONTHS AGO THAT IT HAD INTERMITTENT EPIPEN SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS FROM PFIZER; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR A SNDA (SNDA) FOR XTANDI®

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Com invested in 40,126 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd, a New Jersey-based fund reported 396,090 shares. Alps Incorporated holds 2.19M shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Moreover, Rothschild Investment Il has 1.22% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pinnacle Ltd has invested 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Whitnell And Co holds 0.17% or 10,306 shares. Capital Invest Of America has invested 0.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Financial Corp In holds 1.47% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 46,506 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Com owns 150,046 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Doliver Ltd Partnership has 6,125 shares. Alpha Windward Llc reported 8,034 shares stake. Alta Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 5,653 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt Lc reported 18,434 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Kj Harrison Prtnrs owns 23,480 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Connors Investor Svcs Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 271,761 shares.

