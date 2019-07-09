Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Raised Its Boeing Co Com (BA) Stake by $5.03 Million; Merck & Co (MRK) Shares Declined While Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Trimmed Position by $4.15 Million

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 1144.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 13,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,341 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 1,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $352.69. About 3.98 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 24/04/2018 – RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC – RYANAIR EXERCISES 25 BOEING-MAX-200 OPTIONS; 13/03/2018 – BOEING COMMERCIAL CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO STUDY POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET, NO DECISION YET; 08/05/2018 – BOEING ’18 NET ORDERS INCLUDE 71 FOR 787; 11/05/2018 – AVweb: Iran Nuclear Deal Cancellation Fails to Dent Boeing and Airbus; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin does not see Iran sanctions hiking oil prices; 21/03/2018 – CTT Systems: CTT Systems receives AMAC Cair VIP Order for one Boeing BBJ 747-8 and one Airbus ACJ320neo; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner makes maiden flight; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 25/05/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO EMBED EX-737 MAX BOSS AT ROLLS ON ENGINE WOES

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 49,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.42 million, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $84.71. About 6.21 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 22/05/2018 – Two more die of Ebola in Congo; seven new cases confirmed; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 09/03/2018 – Merck Doubles Down on Debt Reduction; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Merck & Co at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Moderna Therapeutics received an additional $125 million in funding through an expanded partnership with Merck around a personalized cancer vaccine; 30/04/2018 – MRK: FDA HAS SET A PDUFA DATE OF SEPT. 23

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 37,446 shares to 117,734 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 3,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96B for 18.42 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alethea Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.18% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 3,000 shares. 381,718 are held by Qs Limited Liability. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Com holds 685,400 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Llc stated it has 3,115 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Aqr Management Ltd Liability stated it has 12.52 million shares. Aviance Capital Limited Liability Company owns 0.74% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 31,125 shares. Insight 2811 invested 0.18% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Woodmont Invest Counsel owns 51,385 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. King Wealth holds 14,093 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 1.65M shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Lc invested 0.17% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). The Illinois-based Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.12% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.07% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 103,941 shares. Auxier Asset Management holds 2.22% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 129,956 shares. 9,972 were accumulated by Fruth Inv Mgmt.

