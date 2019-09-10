Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Increased Visa Com Cl A (V) Stake by $308,256; Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Holding in General Mls (GIS) Increased by $313,395

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 52.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 6,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 17,933 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928,000, up from 11,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 5.81 million shares traded or 49.32% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 1,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 47,853 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47M, up from 45,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $181.55. About 6.99M shares traded or 6.02% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsrs Lc reported 1.58% stake. Eagle Ridge Management holds 86,871 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. Enterprise Fincl Services Corp has 0.26% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Aspiriant Ltd Liability holds 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 4,990 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Lc has invested 0.19% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Chase Invest Counsel holds 43,740 shares or 3.51% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Financial Grp Incorporated owns 43 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0.13% or 186,211 shares in its portfolio. City Fl has 1.37% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 20,703 shares. Cypress Capital reported 3.41% stake. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Com stated it has 1.35% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jones Financial Cos Lllp, Missouri-based fund reported 122,766 shares. Security Bankshares Of So Dak holds 0.29% or 1,464 shares in its portfolio. Letko Brosseau And Assoc Inc invested in 4,068 shares. Ycg Lc reported 0.72% stake.

More important recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha”, Livetradingnews.com published: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Cold Breakfast Wars Are Heating Up – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of General Mills, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GIS) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “History Suggests a General Mills Stock Surge – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.