Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Trimmed Its Stake in Johnson And Johnson Com (JNJ) by $781,597 as Stock Declined; Mei Pharma (MEIP) Holder Caxton Cut Its Holding

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 1.36M shares as the company’s stock declined 45.86% . The institutional investor held 2.10M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25M, down from 3.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Mei Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9. About 6,604 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has declined 53.68% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – DATA READOUTS IN THREE PROGRAMS EXPECTED IN SECOND CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 30/05/2018 – HELSINN GROUP AND MEI PHARMA ANNOUNCE UPCOMING PRESENTATION AT ASCO 2018 ON THE DESIGN OF THE PHASE lll PRIMULA STUDY OF PRACINOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH AZACITIDINE FOR THE TREATMENT OF ACUTE MYELOI…; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: Positive Outcome Supports Continuation of the Study; 23/05/2018 – Growth Equity Opportunities Fund V, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In MEI Pharma; 30/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – MEI Pharma to Present Clinical Data at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – STUDY DESIGN IS BEING AMENDED BY SUBSTITUTING STAGE 2 WITH AN EXPANDED OPEN-LABEL PORTION OF STUDY TO OBTAIN DATA; 14/05/2018 – Targeting the tricky P13K pathway in cancer, MEI gets $75M to push program through registration study $MEIP @BrittanyMeiling; 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75M Private Placement; 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF MEI-401

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson Com (JNJ) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 5,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 91,989 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.81M, down from 97,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $131.12. About 462,661 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview

Analysts await MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by MEI Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,000.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.18 million shares. Rockland has invested 2.11% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cypress Asset Management Tx stated it has 43,397 shares or 2.07% of all its holdings. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 32,305 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.37% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Graybill Bartz & Assoc owns 21,176 shares. Signature Estate & Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bragg Financial Advsr accumulated 67,110 shares. Ipswich Investment Management Com Inc owns 65,971 shares or 2.93% of their US portfolio. Covington Inv Advsr Inc stated it has 1.36% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Davis R M has 1.63% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 329,019 shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A holds 1.36% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 70,736 shares. Toth Financial Advisory reported 1.83% stake. First Mercantile Trust Comm has invested 0.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) owns 0.92% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 14,317 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.39 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

