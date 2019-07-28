Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Trimmed Borgwarner Com (BWA) Holding by $451,630; Market Valuation Declined; As Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Stock Price Declined, Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Increased by $6.27 Million Its Stake

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.19 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39 million, up from 7.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $616.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.4. About 4.11 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 67.98% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.41% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 11,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, down from 29,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 2.91M shares traded or 73.03% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $715.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Mid Cap Etf (SCHM) by 14,988 shares to 64,776 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Us Large Cap Fund (EPS) by 10,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP).

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

