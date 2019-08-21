Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX); Lennar (Put) (LEN) Shareholder Avalon Global Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $4.17 Million

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (Put) (LEN) by 85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $736,000, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $50.95. About 2.39 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 110.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 7,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 13,811 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 6,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $98.68. About 1.72 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.07M for 9.65 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.