Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Cut Holding in Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) by $1.74 Million; Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Lowered Its Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Share Price Declined

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 7,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 32,766 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.00 million, down from 39,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $214.7. About 2.67M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 41.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 8,901 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683,000, down from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $69.14. About 5.19 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES LNG GLUT OVER IN 2021-2022, DEMAND FOR GAS WILL KEEP GROWING; 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE; 30/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281344 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Billings refinery hydrocracker, hydrotreater shut; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 19/03/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $733.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Mid Cap Etf (SCHM) by 11,885 shares to 76,661 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 3,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 14.24 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

