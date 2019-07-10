Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Trimmed Its Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Stake by $1.55 Million as Stock Rose; Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Cut Stake in Pepsico (PEP) as Stock Price Rose

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 27,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,571 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 116,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $76.55. About 7.51M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – ZTE tells suppliers China trade row may be factor in U.S. ban; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profits bitten by legal battle over iPhone royalties; 30/04/2018 – Qualcomm has broadened its use of a lower-cost licensing model for the next generation of mobile data networks in a move that could ease tensions in talks with two major customers, according to the wireless tech company’s licensing chief; 08/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.62 FROM $0.57; EST. $0.63; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EARNINGS RELEASE AVAILABLE ON COMPANY’S INVESTOR RELATIONS WEBSITE; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS TELLS BROADCOM IT’S IN VIOLATION OF INTERIM ORDER – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – APPLE SUES QUALCOMM OVER PATENT ROYALTIES IN ANTITRUST CASE

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.74. About 6.90M shares traded or 62.14% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.24% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 95.58M shares. Cornerstone invested in 0.01% or 1,217 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability holds 13,053 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The New York-based Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corp New York has invested 1.27% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Marshall Wace Llp holds 61,261 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Guardian Investment Mgmt owns 10,090 shares. Cap Inv Svcs Of America Inc invested in 200,775 shares or 1.83% of the stock. Cibc Ww owns 148,070 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Burt Wealth Advisors accumulated 100 shares. Horan Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 34,929 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited holds 52,450 shares. Asset Strategies stated it has 82,971 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking has 0.2% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.28% stake. Advisory Serv Net Limited Company invested in 14,735 shares.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple Might Make 5G Exclusive to 2020 Flagship iPhones – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Biggest China Winners Among US Chipmakers – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “9 Augmented Reality Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A $300 Million Fine Within The Next Few Weeks Is Very Likely But Will Not Change Anything For Qualcomm Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Uptrend in Intel Stock Is Likely to Stall Before Too Long – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.74M for 30.87 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $715.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 34,748 shares to 102,567 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Large Cap Etf (SCHX) by 15,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastman Chem Co Com (NYSE:EMN).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.