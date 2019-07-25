Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Trimmed Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Holding by $6.27 Million; Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by $567,072 as Stock Rose

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 96.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 78,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,885 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233,000, down from 81,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $91.95. About 2.05M shares traded or 67.69% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 8,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,928 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34M, up from 101,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $74.29. About 687,479 shares traded or 46.97% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $715.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 1,935 shares to 6,773 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 13,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Partnership owns 0.6% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 3.74M shares. Amer Intll Grp Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 118,792 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 14 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.03% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 19,810 shares. Ohio-based James Invest Research Inc has invested 0.03% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Prelude Capital Management Lc holds 0% or 311 shares. S&Co owns 26,083 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Manchester Cap Management Limited accumulated 1,241 shares. Bamco New York invested in 0% or 1,489 shares. Sector Pension Board has 0.02% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 28,256 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Liability holds 335 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Moreover, Moors And Cabot has 0.03% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Gabelli Funds has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.07 million activity.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53M and $160.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 5,530 shares to 85,125 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

