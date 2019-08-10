Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Continues to Hold Stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL); Indus Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 148,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 556,017 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.45M, down from 704,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $112.87. About 804,298 shares traded or 4.84% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN- OFFERS CONSTITUTE SLI OFFERING UP TO 8.01% AND HDFC LIMITED OFFERING UP TO 4.08% OF HDFC AMC’S EQUITY SHARES (CORRECTS; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS BY ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT INSTRUMENTS, TIER Il CAPITAL BONDS AND LONG TERM BONDS; 20/03/2018 – ANI: #Watch: Armed robbers loot Rs.18 lakh outside HDFC bank on 20 March on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. (Source: CCTV)…; 02/04/2018 – HDFC TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS ON APRIL 30; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 TOTAL REV 18.7B RUPEES VS 15.9B Y/Y; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK BOARD PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF INR 13/SHARE; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS DIDN’T SELL ANY LOANS DURING 4Q; 15/03/2018 – India’s HDFC Asset Management Co files for IPO

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 9,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 136,204 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04 million, up from 126,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $59.53. About 3.71M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 17/05/2018 – $AVAV staffers allegedly transported live bombs on a commercial Delta Airlines $DAL flight in 2015; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC : MACQUARIE SAYS REVENUE AND COST INITIATIVES SHOULD GIVE STREET MORE CONFIDENCE THAT CO WILL BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE ITS 2018 EPS GOAL; 05/05/2018 – U.S. condemns China for ‘Orwellian nonsense’ over airline websites; 16/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees FY19 Revenue Growth 4% to 6%; 20/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Names Former FAA Head Michael Huerta to Board; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q Fuel Price $2.07 to $2.12; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT HAS BEEN WORKING WITH BOEING ON NMA AIRCRAFT; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Announces March Quarter Profit

More notable recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “HDFC Bank Limited Filed its Form 20-F for the Year Ended March 31, 2019 on July 31, 2019 – Stockhouse” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HDFC Bank: A 5% Drop Would Be Welcome – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why HDFC Bank Limited Stock Jumped 11.6% in March – The Motley Fool” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HDFC Bank Is Approaching The Decadal Danger Zone – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Stitch Fix, Westpac Banking, and HDFC Bank Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stars Group Inc by 406,673 shares to 4.84 million shares, valued at $84.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onesmart Intl Ed Group Ltd by 176,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 909,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX).

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Delta Reports Q2 Earnings Beat (NYSE:DAL) – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Delta Is Dropping Singapore Flights as It Pursues a New Asia Strategy – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Large-Cap Stocks to Short – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.