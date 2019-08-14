Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Cut Holding in Borgwarner Com (BWA) as Shares Declined; Greystone Managed Investments Has Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $1.77 Million

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 11,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, down from 29,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.27% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $31.82. About 805,489 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 15,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 219,335 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.87 million, down from 234,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $134.21. About 11.59 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.59 million for 9.25 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

