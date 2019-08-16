Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) Has Lifted as Valuation Rose; Freshford Capital Management Holding in Jack In The Box (JACK) Has Decreased by $4.87 Million

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 60,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 228,458 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.52 million, down from 288,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 164,001 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 110.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 7,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 13,811 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 6,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $98.37. About 762,307 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset reported 2,627 shares. Signaturefd Ltd accumulated 0% or 62 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 100,349 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.07% or 60,250 shares. Caxton Assoc Lp accumulated 5,811 shares. Fund Mngmt invested 0.05% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Fmr Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 475 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Maplelane Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 74,400 shares. First Tru Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) or 23,137 shares. 23,212 were reported by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated. Walleye Trading stated it has 4,069 shares. Freshford Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 228,458 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 0% or 2.30M shares. First Bankshares Of Omaha reported 0.24% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Girard Prtn reported 3,666 shares. First National Trust Commerce has 0.4% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Somerset Tru has 0.9% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 17,976 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated owns 31,662 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. 96,208 were reported by Mount Lucas Mngmt Lp. Lincoln Capital Llc holds 3.56% or 77,335 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.09% or 120,935 shares. Sequoia Finance Advsrs Ltd Company reported 6,986 shares. Wade G W invested in 0.02% or 2,230 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Kistler holds 0.01% or 354 shares in its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F accumulated 0.05% or 2,771 shares. Sterling Cap Management reported 878,031 shares.