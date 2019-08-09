Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Trimmed Its Position in Qualcomm Com (QCOM) by $1.55 Million; First Quadrant LP Has Upped Robert Half Intl (RHI) Position by $1.14 Million

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 27,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 89,571 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 116,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $71.26. About 7.05M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 07/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera:; 23/03/2018 – SOME QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DIRECTORS GOT ELECTED WITH OVER 50 OF THE VOTE AND THE REST GOT ELECTED WITH SUPPORT IN THE 40 PERCENT RANGE IN PRELIMINARY TALLY; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP; 21/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Qualcomm, Facebook partner to bring high-speed internet connectivity in urban areas; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s Smartphone Chipset JV Gets the Nod in China; 06/03/2018 – Government Calls Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm a National Security Risk; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom says will not sell national security assets to foreign firms; 13/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: BROADCOM MUST PERMANENTLY ABANDON ATTEMPT TO BUY QCOM; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Chief Visits Washington in Bid to Save Qualcomm Deal

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 310.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 17,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 23,169 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 5,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $57.63. About 600,590 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q EPS 78c; 13/03/2018 – Protiviti’s Addie Nickle and Jenna Fitzsimmons Named as ‘Rising Stars’ by Consulting Magazine; 11/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS 0.54% SHORT POSITION IN RHI MAGNESITA:AFM; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – PRICE INCREASES PROMOTED STRONG DEVELOPMENT IN REVENUES, MORE THAN OFFSETTING HIGHER RAW MATERIAL INPUT COSTS; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS 2018 HAS STARTED WELL; 09/04/2018 – Robert Half Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Companies Share Their Digital Transformation Journeys in New Edition of Protiviti’s “Internal Auditing Around the World”; 25/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 07/05/2018 – Protiviti’s Michael Brauneis Named a Top 25 Consultant by Consulting Magazine; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q ADJ EPS 80C

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.96 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv reported 17,735 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rice Hall James And Ltd holds 0.06% or 30,213 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com accumulated 80,934 shares. 2,134 were accumulated by Ameritas Partners. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 22,865 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 366,200 shares. Inv Management Of Virginia Ltd Llc holds 0.49% or 32,079 shares. Boston Prtnrs reported 0.32% stake. 26,238 are held by Fiduciary. Bb&T Securities Lc reported 16,701 shares. The Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Td Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Regions Financial Corp reported 1,925 shares stake. Renaissance Technology has 472,200 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Glenmede Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 579,230 shares.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) by 125,849 shares to 100,950 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,505 shares, and cut its stake in Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 825,988 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Jacobs & Com Ca stated it has 114,588 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Art Lc reported 72,300 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase invested in 0.36% or 1.02M shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Company Lc invested in 22,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel holds 0.52% or 3.22 million shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.14% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Interocean Capital Lc holds 1.79% or 337,282 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rnc Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has 2.77% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 697,486 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.32% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Narwhal Cap holds 0.55% or 44,162 shares in its portfolio. Valueworks Ltd Liability Co invested in 5.46% or 142,801 shares. Numerixs Techs holds 0.13% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 17,400 shares. Moreover, Montag And Caldwell Ltd Llc has 1.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 344,260 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Mgmt owns 157,666 shares.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $715.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Large Cap Etf (SCHX) by 15,240 shares to 52,090 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr S And P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 6,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Mid Cap Etf (SCHM).

