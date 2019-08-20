Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Boosted Its Position in Pfizer Com (PFE) as Market Value Declined; Doheny Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position in New Residential Inve Reit (NRZ) by $2.57 Million

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 11,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 142,077 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, up from 130,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $35.18. About 19.79 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Rev $53.5B-$55.5B; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX OBSERVED IN STUDY OF ADOLESCENT SMOKERS WAS SIMILAR TO THAT SEEN IN STUDIES OF ADULTS; 17/04/2018 – MERCK TO STUDY PCV-15 V114 FOR PNEUMOCOCCAL DISEASE VACCINE; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS ENDED TALKS W/ PFIZER ON CONSUMER HEALTH; 13/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 201803 Company: PFIZER CONS HLTHCARE; 23/04/2018 – PFIZER RECEIVED A COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in New Residential Inve Reit (NRZ) by 35.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 160,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 291,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, down from 452,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in New Residential Inve Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.26. About 2.39M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.26 million activity. Nierenberg Michael bought $990,000 worth of stock. Sloves Andrew bought $29,974 worth of stock or 1,800 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Advsrs holds 1,200 shares. 26,540 were accumulated by Blair William & Il. 3,600 are owned by City Hldgs. The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Cap Grp Inc Ltd Com has invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Cibc Mkts Incorporated invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Mirae Asset Invests Com Ltd has 0.07% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 605,742 shares. Lpl Lc, California-based fund reported 112,957 shares. Doheny Asset Ca holds 4.2% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 291,900 shares. First Manhattan Communications holds 2,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. M&T Bankshares invested in 0% or 11,352 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited, Colorado-based fund reported 17,910 shares. 562,708 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Ltd Company. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.42 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 553,140 shares in its portfolio.