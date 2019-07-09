Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Holds Holding in Pfizer Com (PFE); Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Boosted Position in Vonage Holdings (VG) by $5.95 Million as Share Value Rose

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 11,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 142,077 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, up from 130,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.54. About 5.99M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: Additional Info Doesn’t Relate to Safety or Clinical Data Submitted in Biologics License Application; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (PREGABALIN) ORAL SOLUTION CV PHASE 3 TRIAL IN; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Phase 3 Trial of Axitinib as Adjuvant Treatment for Patients at High Risk of Renal Cell Carcinoma; 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Mo; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 22/03/2018 – Back to the drawing board for Reckitt after dropping Pfizer bid

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) by 48.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 594,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.21 million, up from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Vonage Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.88. About 1.27 million shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 2.68% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10; 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vonage Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VG); 08/05/2018 – Vonage’s First Quarter Highlighted by Innovation on Vonage Business Cloud Platform and Strong Business Cloud Growth; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd has invested 3.74% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Great West Life Assurance Comm Can accumulated 0.01% or 295,467 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies invested in 0.06% or 41,834 shares. 225 are held by Hartford Fin. Portolan Capital Ltd holds 842,217 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Comerica Bancorp reported 218,371 shares stake. Northern has 0.01% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) or 62 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 0% or 671,839 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 338,640 shares stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 0.03% or 185,000 shares. Da Davidson holds 98,189 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Communication invested in 0.14% or 646,714 shares. Everence Capital accumulated 0.05% or 27,790 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 6,668 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 37,733 shares to 2.62M shares, valued at $104.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) by 91,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,565 shares, and cut its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.