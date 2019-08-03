Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Increases Holding in Union Pac Com (UNP); Cqs Cayman LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Red Hat (RHT) by $1.00 Million

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 6,773 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 4,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $173.52. About 2.24M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 39,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22M, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate `Big Data’ for Social Good; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance; 21/03/2018 – CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise Now Available for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Savings Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.07% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 675,714 are owned by Fred Alger. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communications Lc stated it has 148,900 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Nordea Mngmt Ab reported 66,362 shares stake. Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Sumitomo Life Insur holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 4,376 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 87,147 shares. Ashford Mngmt has 0.11% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 3,960 shares. Pinnacle Associate holds 0.01% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cqs Cayman Lp has 0.32% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 39,500 shares. Dynamic Cap Management Limited has invested 1.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Quantbot Techs Lp has 16,597 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Nuwave Mngmt Lc reported 0.21% stake. Moreover, Checchi Advisers Ltd has 0.05% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nice Sys Inc (Prn) by 1.50 million shares to 15.50M shares, valued at $23.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 3,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Inv Counsel has 0.45% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Foster Dykema Cabot Ma holds 3,453 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.37% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 140,631 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.79% or 2.90 million shares. 4,296 were reported by Cibc State Bank Usa. Cutler Counsel Limited Com owns 41,972 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. 63,343 are owned by Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited. Moreover, Asset has 0.26% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 12,307 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc stated it has 101,540 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Robecosam Ag accumulated 6,331 shares. The California-based Osterweis Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 45,302 are held by Pennsylvania Trust Co. Parametric Ltd Llc reported 2.60M shares. Everett Harris And Ca reported 14,989 shares. Guardian Cap Advsr L P, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,225 shares.