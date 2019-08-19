Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Lowered Its Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Position by $1.55 Million; Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Holder Ftb Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $1.10 Million

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 27,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 89,571 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 116,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $74.87. About 7.92 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PREPARE EXIT FROM SERVER-CHIP BUSINESS; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM OFFERED AFFECTED EMPLOYEES SUPPORTIVE SEVERANCE PLANS; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – COMMENCEMENT OF A TRANSACTION TO REPURCHASE FOUR SERIES OF ITS OUTSTANDING NOTES TOTALING $4 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Josh Kosman: Broadcom’s CFO says it will walk if it does not win all six Qualcomm director spots; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM WAS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm deal, citing national security concerns; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Spending Buys the Right Friends

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 20,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 325,464 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.57 million, down from 346,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $48.5. About 22.43 million shares traded or 4.03% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cahill Fincl holds 0.47% or 20,859 shares. Moreover, Goelzer Inv Mngmt Inc has 1.13% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 9,485 were accumulated by Sfmg. Moors & Cabot holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 180,100 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Trust Communication has 1.88% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has invested 0.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Albion Financial Group Ut reported 173,107 shares. Bellecapital Intl Limited owns 3.35% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 97,613 shares. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Inc Limited Company has invested 5.69% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Acropolis Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2,335 shares. Kornitzer Ks has invested 0.98% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Brookstone has 0.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Concorde Asset Lc owns 0.26% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7,439 shares. Avalon Advsrs Lc stated it has 1.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (SCPB) by 44,807 shares to 882,789 shares, valued at $26.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com Usd0.001 (NYSE:FLT) by 1,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW).

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $715.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 9,970 shares to 136,204 shares, valued at $7.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp Com (NYSE:ALB) by 23,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).