Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Increases Stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS); Buckhead Capital Management Position in Western Digital (WDC) Lifted by $1.82 Million

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 51.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 37,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 111,920 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, up from 74,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 2.87M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 39.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 9,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,560 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, up from 24,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 143,691 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Liability reported 133,376 shares. Paragon Ltd has 8,843 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Ims Capital Management invested in 0.47% or 11,988 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd holds 0.19% or 74,152 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). American National Insur Co Tx accumulated 70,575 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership holds 742 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 33,896 shares. Tradewinds Cap Ltd Liability holds 762 shares. Ipg Investment Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Grp Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 40,181 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Company, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 13,556 shares. Landscape Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 21,778 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $321.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 22,758 shares to 64,871 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,903 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa owns 2.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,696 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 9,000 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Hs Prtn Lc holds 7.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1.93M shares. Jet Capital Investors Lp has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 20,967 were accumulated by Buckingham Asset. 105,892 are owned by Piedmont. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Corp accumulated 24,838 shares. Florida-based Camarda Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Van Eck Assoc Corp, a New York-based fund reported 498,091 shares. Tctc Liability Corp invested in 47,968 shares. White Pine Cap Lc has invested 0.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 3.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Optimum Inv reported 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Accredited Investors reported 8,844 shares. Citigroup accumulated 2.51 million shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.