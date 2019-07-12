Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Cut Its Borgwarner Com (BWA) Position by $451,630 as Shares Declined; Bank Amer (BAC) Stake Has Lifted by Stanley Capital Management Llc

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 118.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 219,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 405,542 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19M, up from 185,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 14.32M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 17/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: BofA C$200m 4NC3 FRN, C$500m 6NC5 Fxd-to-Float; 26/03/2018 – Bank Of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER – NEW DEBT FACILITY, TO BE LED BY BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, IS EXPECTED TO INCLUDE OTHER LENDERS & INCREASE CO’S BORROWING CAPACITY; 09/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/05/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Miami Entrepreneurs’ Confidence in Local Economy Reaches Highest Level Since 2016 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 13% This Year, BofA Leads; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 23% This Year, BofA Leads

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 11,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, down from 29,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $39.91. About 539,627 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hedeker Wealth Limited Co has invested 3.29% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Commonwealth Bancshares Of owns 1.39M shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt LP reported 566,423 shares. Natixis holds 4.17 million shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Ballentine Prtnrs Lc owns 120,494 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Agf Investments stated it has 0.12% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 402,479 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cardinal Cap invested in 1.08% or 392,495 shares. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp invested in 200,000 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc has 20,276 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Paragon Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,204 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.33% or 374,249 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kwmg Limited Liability Company holds 453 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “New To Banking? Here Are Some Of The Best Banks For College Students – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks That Should Be Every Young Investorâ€™s First Choice – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Financial Stocks to Trade Into Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AVGO, BAC, CGC, K, SYMC – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “BB&T, SunTrust reveal new name for merging bank – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “BorgWarner Beats Revenue Consensus, Misses Guidance – Benzinga” on February 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Put BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BorgWarner’s R2S® Turbocharger Boosts Premium Class – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “BorgWarner R2S® Takes Turbocharging to New Levels of Fuel Efficiency – GuruFocus.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shareholders Are Down 31% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 13.56% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BWA’s profit will be $210.29M for 9.78 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.