Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Raised Goldman Sachs Group Com (GS) Position; As Pepsico (PEP) Share Price Rose, Lincoln National Lifted Holding

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (GS) by 37.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 9,535 shares as the company's stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 35,004 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16M, up from 25,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $212.56. About 112,734 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500.

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 24.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 2,369 shares as the company's stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 12,114 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59 million, up from 9,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $135.97. About 176,307 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,348 shares to 8,888 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity by 34,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,208 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owns 5,694 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. North Star Asset Management invested in 0.24% or 23,229 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Lc stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ameritas Investment Incorporated reported 64,831 shares. 50,366 were accumulated by Middleton And Company Ma. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 417,894 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. 93,000 were reported by Omers Administration Corp. 107,196 are held by Piedmont. Next Financial Group reported 13,287 shares. Parthenon Lc reported 102,342 shares stake. Sei has invested 0.14% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Brown Advisory stated it has 374,898 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Webster Commercial Bank N A holds 1.38% or 76,590 shares. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Limited Co has 0.61% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 152,069 shares. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated has 0.2% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "PepsiCo sets new plastic waste reduction target – Seeking Alpha" on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Anheuser-Busch InBev – The Motley Fool" published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: "PepsiCo Offers Cashback Rewards … for Eating More Junk Food – The Motley Fool" on September 13, 2019.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $733.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc C (NYSE:TMO) by 1,140 shares to 53,886 shares, valued at $15.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson And Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,989 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM).