Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Lifted Its Boeing Co Com (BA) Holding; As Mts Sys (Put) (MTSC) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Equitec Specialists Lowered by $493,000 Its Stake

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 3,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 17,636 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.42 million, up from 14,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $384.44. About 2.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS DELIVERED 113 OF ITS 737 MAX 8 JETLINERS; 17/05/2018 – Russia moves to sell jets to Iran after Trump exit from nuclear deal sinks Boeing’s deals; 05/04/2018 – Airbus Could Use U.S.-China Spat Against Boeing: Trade Update; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa to order 16 planes worth 2.1 bln euros; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA TO LEASE BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER ARE GETTING CLOSER TO A DEAL: BRAZIL MINISTER; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN TALKS WITH EMBRAER; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS DOES NOT COMMENT ON PRODUCT POLICY

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Put) (MTSC) by 64.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $275,000, down from 13,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $56.22. About 59,085 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 11/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference May 24; 16/03/2018 – MTS Systems May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Consecutive Gain; 14/05/2018 – MTS Systems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – MTS Accelerates Growth With New Actuator Technologies; 24/04/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/03/2018 – MTSC CUTS JOBS IN CHINA TEST SEGMENT; 17/04/2018 – MTS Systems May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Reaffirms Outlook for Fiscal Yr 2018; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 48C; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Rev $191.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Groesbeck Inv Nj holds 0.63% or 2,141 shares. Etrade Mngmt Llc has 9,747 shares. King Wealth owns 18,320 shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Budros Ruhlin And Roe has 0.83% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,675 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Liability Company stated it has 29,040 shares. The North Carolina-based Sterling Cap Lc has invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Citizens National Bank & Trust Trust has 16,771 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va owns 0.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,035 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.6% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Navellier & Associates reported 11,422 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc invested in 2,467 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Llc holds 1.51% or 196,516 shares. 787 are owned by Wealth Architects. Moreover, Livingston Grp Inc Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) has 0.25% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Scholtz & Ltd Liability Corp invested in 14,900 shares or 3.51% of the stock.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $733.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 57,511 shares to 32,060 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NYSE:NSC) by 8,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,986 shares, and cut its stake in Newmarket Corp Com (NYSE:NEU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold MTSC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 17.61 million shares or 0.24% more from 17.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 9,979 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 159 are held by Glenmede Tru Na. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 9,711 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 7,021 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 86,052 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.04% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 59,477 shares stake. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Dean Investment invested in 83,531 shares. Alpha Windward Limited accumulated 8,220 shares. Principal Fincl owns 155,161 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank has 410 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 1,468 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 13,760 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability invested in 0.15% or 173,958 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $110,654 activity.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $383.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 100,188 shares to 315,603 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rexnord Corp New (Put) (NYSE:RXN) by 19,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (AREEP).

