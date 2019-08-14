Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Increased Position in Eastman Chem Co Com (EMN) as Stock Declined; As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Valuation Rose, Richmond Hill Investments Cut Position by $6.14 Million

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chem Co Com (EMN) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 4,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 72,839 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53M, up from 68,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.05% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $63.76. About 647,016 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23

Richmond Hill Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investments Llc sold 306,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.22 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.43 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $19.86. About 8.30M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Annual Sustainability Report; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS TOLD PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT OTTAWA IS LOOKING AT LEGISLATIVE OPTIONS OVER PIPELINE CRISIS; 29/05/2018 – CKNW: #BREAKING: Federal Finance Minster @Bill_Morneau says federal government has reached agreement with #KinderMorgan…; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS TALKS ARE ONGOING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN; 18/04/2018 – Support grows in Canada for expansion of Kinder Morgan oil pipeline -poll; 12/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: PM Justin Trudeau to meet with B.C. Premier John Horgan and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley Sunday; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Move Comes as Doubt Hovers Over Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Project; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WILL DO EVERYTHING NECESSARY TO ENSURE KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE CONSTRUCTION STARTS ON SCHEDULE LATER THIS YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Will Work With Canada to Seek Third Party Buyer for Pipeline System Through July 22; 16/04/2018 – ALBERTA INTRODUCES LEGISLATION ALLOWING IT TO RESTRICT PROVINCIAL EXPORTS OF CRUDE OIL, NATURAL GAS AND REFINED FUELS

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aflac, Apple, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, Dell, Dish, Gilead, McDonaldâ€™s, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Eastman Acquires Marlotherm from Sasol – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eastman Chemical Is Cheap: Why Haven’t I Bought More? – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LyondellBasell Vs. Eastman Chemical: One Is The Better Fit For You – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Albemarle: Unique Total Return Opportunity For The Patient Investor – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Limited Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 14,639 shares. 23,870 were reported by Laffer Invs. Sequent Asset Management Lc holds 0.38% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) or 6,999 shares. Horizon Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2,747 shares. 39,343 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Van Eck Corporation owns 291 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 99,985 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Savings Bank And Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). First Trust Advsr Lp stated it has 0.05% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Investec Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 3,627 shares. Cleararc Capital stated it has 3,397 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.02% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Signaturefd Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Holdg Com holds 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 1,417 shares. Sg Americas invested in 244,891 shares. Btr Mgmt holds 0.87% or 226,419 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 186,250 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 502,330 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 76,737 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 25,200 are owned by Crossvault Cap Mngmt Ltd. Eagle Global Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 4.47% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 33,931 are held by Wetherby Asset Management. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 20,045 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln has 20,770 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 5.90 million were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Fiduciary Serv Of The Southwest Inc Tx reported 55,772 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Fincl Mgmt Pro has 149 shares for 0% of their portfolio.