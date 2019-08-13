Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Cut Its Position in Borgwarner Com (BWA) as Share Price Declined; As Kennedy (KW) Stock Price Declined, Holder Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Has Decreased Position by $850,521

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.37 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54M, down from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $21.17. About 246,031 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson: Buyback to Be Funded Primarily From Non-Core Asset Sales; 22/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Inc. Exits Position in Kennedy-Wilson; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KW); 07/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 7); 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS OF $223 MLN FOR KENNEDY WILSON; 29/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Sells $422 Million Multifamily Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 11,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, down from 29,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $33.02. About 1.31M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.60 million for 9.60 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.49 million are held by Schroder Inv Management Gp. Delphi Ma accumulated 0.65% or 18,169 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc has 402,481 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 760 shares. Cwm Ltd reported 2,626 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 29,631 shares stake. Waddell And Reed Fincl stated it has 2.57M shares. 6,867 are held by Regentatlantic Cap Ltd. Logan Cap Mngmt invested in 0.13% or 54,505 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 401 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp reported 956 shares. Guyasuta Advsr has invested 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Hsbc Public Ltd Com owns 125,615 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc holds 18,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 11,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BorgWarner Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BorgWarner: Fighting Hard Against Declining End Markets – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $715.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Large Cap Etf (SCHX) by 15,240 shares to 52,090 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Us Large Cap Fund (EPS).

More notable recent Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:KW) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) 60 Yrs of Supercar Evolution – Live Trading News” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $431,655 activity. The insider Bowen Trevor bought 13,500 shares worth $282,555.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Cipher Ltd Partnership holds 14,191 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% or 32,640 shares. Campbell And Adviser holds 0.1% or 9,416 shares. 7,500 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Synovus Corporation holds 101 shares. Jennison Ltd Liability Company reported 40,304 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 32,297 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.01% or 191,898 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) or 68,106 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 15,617 shares. Elkhorn Partnership accumulated 4.37 million shares. Heartland Advsrs holds 1.68% or 1.06M shares. Copeland Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.09 million shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank accumulated 0.01% or 18,156 shares.