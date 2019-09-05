Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Holding in Borgwarner Com (BWA) Lowered by $451,630; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose, Rench Wealth Management Has Upped Its Stake

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $360.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $112.79. About 2.47 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan International Equity Adds Inditex, Cuts Axa; 02/04/2018 – Patricof’s Firm, Backed by JPMorgan, to Cater to Sports Figures; 30/04/2018 – Galaxy Lithium hires JPMorgan for Argentina project review; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Exits Delta Electronics, Cuts Weg; 23/03/2018 – InsideBitcoins: JPMorgan’s Quorum Blockchain May Become Its Own Company, Sources Say -; 14/05/2018 – Lansdowne Adds American Air, Exits Tableau, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 11/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 15/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 11,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, down from 29,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.16B market cap company. The stock increased 4.46% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $34.69. About 170,057 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $715.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Index S And P 500 G (IVW) by 5,105 shares to 13,813 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 1,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp Com (NYSE:ALB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Il reported 25,564 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability has 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Natl Pension Ser has 16,119 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks owns 86,910 shares. Davis R M reported 0.53% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 37,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 301,121 shares. 50,430 are owned by Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 3.15M shares stake. Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Llc has 12,100 shares. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Limited reported 47,181 shares stake. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Com has 392 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Advsrs LP invested in 382,322 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Johnson Invest Counsel stated it has 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated accumulated 414 shares.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $179.67M for 9.97 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.00% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.