Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Raised Position in Anthem (ANTM) by $4.88 Million; As Discovery Communications Class A (DISCA) Share Value Declined, Greenwood Gearhart Increased by $423,150 Its Holding

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Discovery Communications Class A (DISCA) by 13.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 14,105 shares as the company's stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 117,391 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60 million, up from 103,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Discovery Communications Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $26.23. About 3.65 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 86.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 17,299 shares as the company's stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 37,334 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.54 million, up from 20,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $252.09. About 2.05M shares traded or 40.55% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Anthem, Inc.â€™s Senior Unsecured Notes – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Anthem, Inc. Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) in Recognition of its Commitment to Building A Healthier, More Sustainable Future – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $733.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation Com (NYSE:CVS) by 41,013 shares to 15,686 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp Cl A (NYSE:AMT) by 13,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,881 shares, and cut its stake in Newmarket Corp Com (NYSE:NEU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 41 investors sold DISCA shares while 137 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 317.05 million shares or 1.87% more from 311.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.