Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Upped Its Cvs Health Com (CVS) Stake; As Chevron New (CVX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Psagot Investment House LTD Lifted Its Position

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 699.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 6,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 7,434 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $916,000, up from 930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $119.69. About 3.05 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Appeal Court Affirms Dismissal of Suit Against Chevron Subsidiary; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation Com (CVS) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 8,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 56,699 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 47,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $54.89. About 3.99M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.32% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 415,396 shares. Covington Capital invested 0.17% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Nuwave Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Olstein Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 1.57% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 177,000 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Il holds 0.07% or 12,400 shares in its portfolio. Td Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 1,522 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc holds 0.12% or 44,740 shares in its portfolio. Pioneer Bank N A Or reported 5,950 shares stake. Keystone Fincl Planning reported 2.73% stake. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 4,583 shares. Gulf International Financial Bank (Uk) invested in 306,865 shares or 0.29% of the stock. 23,784 were reported by Of Toledo Na Oh. Bluecrest Mgmt accumulated 0.11% or 50,301 shares. Meridian Company, Arkansas-based fund reported 41,320 shares. Moreover, Stoneridge Invest Ptnrs Lc has 2.12% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. $101,821 worth of stock was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. On Monday, March 11 BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 10,000 shares. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.

