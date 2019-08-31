Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Cut Its Borgwarner Com (BWA) Holding by $451,630; As Berry Global Group (BERY) Market Value Declined, Holder Gratia Capital Boosted Position

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 11,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, down from 29,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.63. About 1.14M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 167.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 45,223 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 16,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.14. About 565,920 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canyon Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 6.61% or 5.09 million shares. First Interstate Natl Bank has invested 0.02% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 44,386 shares. Cambridge Advisors Inc stated it has 12,715 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0.01% stake. 876,114 are held by Bank Of America De. Stifel Financial holds 0% or 31,263 shares. Sei Invests invested 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.04% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Tudor Invest Et Al invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). 1.65M were accumulated by State Street Corporation. Landscape Cap Management Limited Co stated it has 4,854 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 134,043 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 259,456 shares.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $715.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB) by 11,065 shares to 24,708 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastman Chem Co Com (NYSE:EMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Service holds 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 175,211 shares. Cls Llc holds 0% or 211 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise reported 818,568 shares stake. M&T National Bank Corp holds 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 33,446 shares. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Davis R M owns 374,164 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Asset reported 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Zebra Capital Ltd Co reported 7,127 shares stake. Cadence Management Lc holds 23,946 shares. Services Automobile Association accumulated 164,783 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 20,153 are owned by Wesbanco Bankshares Inc. Johnson Fincl Gp accumulated 581 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP accumulated 96,871 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corp owns 79,718 shares.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $172.55 million for 9.49 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.