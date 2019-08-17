Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Increases Position in Visa Com Cl A (V); As Abbvie (ABBV) Valuation Declined, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Increased Holding by $597,600

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 1,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 47,853 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47M, up from 45,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16M shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 113.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 7,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 14,045 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 6,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 7.92M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – IMFINZI MET SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application To U.S. FDA For Investigational Treatment Risankizumab For Moderate To Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH FIRST PHASE 3 STUDY; 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

