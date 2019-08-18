Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Raised Its Position in Conocophillips Com (COP) by $660,924; Argyle Capital Management Position in Waters (WAT) Decreased by $640,050 as Market Valuation Declined

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips Com (COP) by 64.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 10,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 25,451 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 15,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.47. About 5.06M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS $2 BLN CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AWARD IS A “TOUGH LESSON” FOR OIL MULTINATIONAL AS LESS THAN 10PCT OF ORIGINAL CLAIM; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA HAS TRANSFERRED OWNERSHIP OF OIL INVENTORIES AT ISLA REFINERY TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 16/03/2018 – EIN ConocoPhillips: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 06/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips CEO on OPEC Cuts, U.S. Tariffs, Shale Industry (Video); 16/05/2018 – RPT ANALYSIS-For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘NOT CLOSE’ TO RECOUPING $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS UNITED KINGDOM JOB CUTS ARE DUE TO CESSATION OF SOUTHERN NORTH SEA PRODUCTION; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS TALKING WITH MIDSTREAM COMPANIES NOW ABOUT SECURING SPACE ON FUTURE PIPELINES OUT OF PERMIAN; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA CHANGING ALL ITS OIL EXPORTS TO FREE-ON-BOARD (FOB) TRADE DENOMINATION TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 14,425 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 16,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $205.54. About 614,979 shares traded or 4.82% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 17/05/2018 – Rushing to Ruin the Boundary Waters Wilderness; 13/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Makes it Easier for Banks to Gamble with Taxpayer Funds; 21/04/2018 – DJ Waters Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAT); 03/04/2018 – Waters Corp To Invest $215M in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 2 TO 3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 EPS $8.10-EPS $8.30; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Crist and Esty Lead FY19 Appropriations Requests to Protect Communities at Risk of Flooding; 06/04/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA SOFF.OL – BOTH VESSELS WILL OPERATE IN AUSTRALIAN WATERS ON ICHTHYS LNG PROJECT; 16/04/2018 – Ohio EPA: Ohio EPA Updates Findings on Sources of Nutrients Impacting Ohio Waters; 10/04/2018 – Waters New ACQUITY UPLC PLUS Series Sets New Performance Benchmarks

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Grp Inc reported 429,893 shares stake. Aperio Grp Lc has 0.21% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 717,098 shares. Howland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 6,157 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 348,928 shares. Waters Parkerson And Limited Liability holds 8,394 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Advisor Lc has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 178,936 shares. North Carolina-based Sterling Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Wilen Invest Management Corp invested in 80,931 shares or 4.09% of the stock. Permanens Capital Ltd Partnership owns 62 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 194,491 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 3.32M shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Limited reported 226 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Lc invested in 28,005 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Convergence Inv Prtn stated it has 30,227 shares.

