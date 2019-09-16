Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Holding in American Tower Cl A (AMT) Decreased by $2.69 Million; Argyle Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Hershey Foods (HSY) as Valuation Rose

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp Cl A (AMT) by 24.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 13,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 39,881 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.15M, down from 53,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $215.37. About 1.91M shares traded or 5.84% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hershey Foods Corp (HSY) by 21.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 5,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 21,675 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91 million, down from 27,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hershey Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $148.57. About 1.83M shares traded or 44.77% up from the average. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL ADDITIONS, INCLUDING SOFTWARE, ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE $355 MLN TO $375 MLN FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Equity Income Adds Hershey; 04/05/2018 – Hershey Shareholders Elect Nine Directors to Board; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hershey Creamery Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRCR); 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – IN 2018, COMPANY ESTIMATES NET SALES TO INCREASE TOWARDS LOWER END OF PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED RANGE OF 5% TO 7%; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS HERSHEY’S A1 RATINGS; AFFIRMS PRIME-1; OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – Delfi: To Acquire Exclusive License to Van Houten Chocolate Brand for US$13M From Hershey Singapore; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Sees 2018 Sales Growth Toward Lower End of Prior 5%-7% Forecast; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Discovery Adds Hershey, Exits Campbell Soup; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.33-Adj EPS $5.43

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $733.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Mid Cap Etf (SCHM) by 11,885 shares to 76,661 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blume Management has invested 0.09% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Orrstown Svcs has invested 0.98% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 31 shares. Tobam has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Woodstock invested in 2,639 shares. Css Limited Il owns 800 shares. Everence Capital owns 9,532 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Hawaii invested in 1,140 shares. Howard Hughes Medical Institute reported 2.93% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Eastern Bancshares reported 8,538 shares. 1.47 million are owned by Swiss Commercial Bank. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability accumulated 6,460 shares or 0.17% of the stock. The California-based Assetmark Inc has invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Iberiabank Corporation holds 0.66% or 29,240 shares in its portfolio. Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.74% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. HSY’s profit will be $335.32 million for 23.21 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.14% EPS growth.

Argyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $252.92M and $263.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 16,177 shares to 30,993 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $268.33 million activity. HERSHEY TRUST CO sold 10,000 shares worth $1.53 million.