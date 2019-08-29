Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Upped Its Stake in Apple Com (AAPL) by $451,332; Applied Indl Technologies In (AIT) Holding Has Lifted by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Applied Indl Technologies In (AIT) by 60.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The hedge fund held 345,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.52 million, up from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Applied Indl Technologies In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $52.85. About 31,959 shares traded. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has declined 16.60% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AIT News: 10/04/2018 – TABLE-AIT 9381.T -2017/18 parent results; 10/04/2018 – TABLE-AIT 9381.T -2017/18 group results; 21/05/2018 – AIT chief says Taiwan not a pawn in US-China battles; 12/03/2018 DoD-US Army: First class of AIT drill sergeants graduate ‘conversion’ course; 30/03/2018 – DoD-US Army: AIT welcomes back drill sergeants; 23/04/2018 – The AIT at the Transport Research Arena (TRA) in Vienna; 26/04/2018 – AIT THERAPEUTICS RECEIVES PATENT ALLOWANCE FOR DELIVERY OF INHALED NITRIC OXIDE AT CONCENTRATIONS OF AT LEAST 160PPM FOR TREATMENT OF BRONCHIOLITIS IN INFANTS; 26/04/2018 – Applied Industrial 3Q Net $36.6M; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES INC AIT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.31, REV VIEW $3.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 2,388 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 109,677 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.83 million, up from 107,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $942.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $208.56. About 11.73 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/03/2018 – Apple chief right to kick Facebook over data privacy failings; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple plans to launch subscription news service; 08/03/2018 – Jesse Cohen: Rumors out there that Apple might buy Snapchat $AAPL $SNAP; 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple $1.8 bln tax arrears payment eases pressure on Ireland- Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple's services businesses; 14/03/2018 – Brand Rankings Give Two Different Views of Apple, Google — Barron's Blog; 05/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple could release new high-end headphones this year; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Americas Rev $24.84B

More notable recent Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Financially Strong Is Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Applied Industrial Technologies Recognized as a Best Workplace for Top Talent – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Applied Industrial Technologies EPS beats by $0.03, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Outlook For Applied Industrial Tech – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Industrial Technologies Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 566,818 shares to 499,804 shares, valued at $26.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Braskem S A (NYSE:BAK) by 529,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 909,721 shares, and cut its stake in Mr Cooper Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold AIT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.05 million shares or 3.09% less from 34.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 6,148 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 340 shares. Qs Lc holds 5,866 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.02% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) for 19,071 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability reported 71 shares. Fruth Investment Management stated it has 23,100 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Carroll Fincl Associates has invested 0% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Quantbot Limited Partnership owns 7,400 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) for 472 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Prns has invested 0.01% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Menta Limited Liability Com holds 0.19% or 7,363 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 75,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Everence Cap Management holds 0.05% or 4,970 shares.