Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Holding in Boeing Co Com (BA) Increased as Stock Declined; Apple Computer (AAPL) Stock Price Rose While Gemmer Asset Management Raised Holding by $1.16 Million

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 75.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,654 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70M, up from 7,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $994.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $220.07. About 13.56M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple Also Expects to Continue to Net-Share-Settle Vesting Restricted Stk Units; 10/04/2018 – APPLE OWES $502.6 MILLION TO VIRNETX, SAYS FEDERAL JURY IN TX; 30/03/2018 – AAPL/@theyeezymafia: YEEZY SOUND RADIO HOSTED BY KANYE WEST AIRING ON @Beats1 SUNDAY APRIL 1ST MIDNIGHT PST 3 AM EST FOOL GMT; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Google’s Al chief John Giannandrea – New York Times; 28/05/2018 – BNN: Head of Apple’s Canadian division Brent Johnston leaves company; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple: 13F; 12/03/2018 – APPLE APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE – MARCH 12,; 01/05/2018 – Apple reported $13 billion in revenue from Greater China during its second fiscal quarter – a 21% year-over-year spike. Tim Cook said that the iPhone X, “was the most popular smartphone in all of China last quarter; 13/04/2018 – According to information viewed by Bloomberg News, Aramco earned $33.8 billion in the second quarter of 2017, topping Apple’s income in the same period; 15/03/2018 – World Apple Market Report 2018 – Analysis And Forecast To 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 3,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 17,636 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.42M, up from 14,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $387.36. About 1.81M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Watch: Trump gives remarks at Boeing factory; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pressure mounts on Airbus A330 in widebody order battle; 18/05/2018 – The Chronicle Herald: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes in Cuba with 104 passengers aboard; 11/04/2018 – ENDERS SAYS BOEING SALES TEAM MOST `AGGRESSIVE’ IN 20 YEARS; 15/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Boeing in the running for $15 billion F/A-18 order from India; 12/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE LAUNCH DECISION ON NEW JET OVER NEXT YR; 19/05/2018 – CUBAN OFFICIALS SAY HAVE RETRIEVED ‘IN GOOD CONDITIONS’ ONE OF THE BLACK BOXES FROM THE BOEING 737 THAT CRASHED ON FRIDAY IN HAVANA; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Orders at 197 in March, Up From Feb. (Table); 15/05/2018 – Boeing Trade-Case Win Prompts New Trump Threat of EU Sanctions; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – UNDER TERMS TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES’ BUSINESS BASED OUT OF GEORGIA WILL CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF COMPOSITE PARTS FOR 787

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $373.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 7,269 shares to 7,984 shares, valued at $993,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Msci Eafe Etf (VEA) by 15,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust (SCZ).

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $733.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc C (NYSE:TMO) by 1,140 shares to 53,886 shares, valued at $15.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs Com (NYSE:DFS) by 18,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,808 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp Cl A (NYSE:AMT).

